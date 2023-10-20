Shareholders in Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 47% over a half decade. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.1% over the last week.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Ceres Global Ag didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Ceres Global Ag grew its revenue at 24% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 8%, each year, in that time. So you might argue the Ceres Global Ag should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Ceres Global Ag had a tough year, with a total loss of 8.5%, against a market gain of about 6.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ceres Global Ag has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

