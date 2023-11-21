Shareholders in Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are in the red if they invested five years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) share price has gained some 33% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 53%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Comtech Telecommunications isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Comtech Telecommunications reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 5.3% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 9% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Comtech Telecommunications' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Comtech Telecommunications shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 48%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Comtech Telecommunications shareholders gained a total return of 8.1% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Comtech Telecommunications better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Comtech Telecommunications that you should be aware of before investing here.

