Shareholders in Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) share price has gained some 50% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 79%. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Cryoport made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Cryoport grew revenue at 31% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Cryoport is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cryoport stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Cryoport had a tough year, with a total loss of 40%, against a market gain of about 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cryoport better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Cryoport has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

