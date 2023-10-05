Shareholders in DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate (ETR:DMRE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ETR:DMRE) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 69% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 37% in a year. Even worse, it's down 20% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the three years that the share price declined, DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. But it's safe to say we'd generally expect the share price to be lower as a result!

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate's TSR, which was a 62% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

