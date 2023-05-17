Shareholders in Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Unfortunately, shareholders of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 42% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Domo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Domo increased its revenue by 20%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 58%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Domo stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Domo shareholders took a loss of 58%. In contrast the market gained about 0.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 12% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Domo you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

