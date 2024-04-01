Shareholders in Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 85%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 37% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 23% in a month. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Domo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over three years, Domo grew revenue at 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 23% per year is due to the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Domo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Domo shareholders are down 37% for the year, but the market itself is up 28%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Domo better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Domo you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

