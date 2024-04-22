Shareholders in Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 64% in the period. So is the recent increase sufficient to restore confidence in the stock? Not yet. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Dr. Hönle

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

In the last half decade Dr. Hönle saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends.

A Different Perspective

Dr. Hönle's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 3.1%. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 10%, which was endured over half a decade. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Dr. Hönle has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

