Shareholders in Dufry (VTX:DUFN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the Dufry AG (VTX:DUFN) share price is a whole 70% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think that Dufry's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last five years Dufry saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 11% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Dufry's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dufry's TSR of was a loss of 67% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Dufry shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.0% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Dufry is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

