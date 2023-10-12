Shareholders in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 78%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 52% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 6.7% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Eagle Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, Eagle Pharmaceuticals shareholders lost 52%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 12% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Eagle Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Eagle Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

