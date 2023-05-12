Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alphabet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$72b ÷ (US$369b - US$69b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Alphabet has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Alphabet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alphabet.

What Can We Tell From Alphabet's ROCE Trend?

Alphabet is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 66%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Alphabet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Alphabet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

