Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Amlex Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AMLEX) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Amlex Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMLEX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Amlex Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM11m ÷ (RM76m - RM18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Amlex Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Electronic industry average of 16% it's pretty much on par.

See our latest analysis for Amlex Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amlex Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Amlex Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Amlex Holdings Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 83%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Amlex Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Amlex Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 8.7% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about Amlex Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here