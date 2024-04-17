Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Bumitama Agri's (SGX:P8Z) Recent Growth In Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Bumitama Agri's (SGX:P8Z) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bumitama Agri, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = Rp3.7t ÷ (Rp19t - Rp2.1t) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Bumitama Agri has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Food industry average of 7.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bumitama Agri compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Bumitama Agri .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Bumitama Agri is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 70%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Bumitama Agri thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Bumitama Agri can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 43% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Bumitama Agri (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

