Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Carlo Gavazzi Holding's (VTX:GAV) Recent Growth In Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Carlo Gavazzi Holding's (VTX:GAV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Carlo Gavazzi Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = CHF34m ÷ (CHF172m - CHF45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Carlo Gavazzi Holding has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Carlo Gavazzi Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Carlo Gavazzi Holding are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Carlo Gavazzi Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Carlo Gavazzi Holding's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Carlo Gavazzi Holding can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Considering the stock has delivered 19% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know more about Carlo Gavazzi Holding, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

