Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Enero Group's (ASX:EGG) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Enero Group (ASX:EGG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enero Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = AU$72m ÷ (AU$383m - AU$113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Enero Group has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Enero Group.

So How Is Enero Group's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Enero Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 27%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 85% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Enero Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Enero Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 63% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

