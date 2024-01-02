Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Focus Point Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FOCUSP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Focus Point Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = RM46m ÷ (RM265m - RM83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Focus Point Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

KLSE:FOCUSP Return on Capital Employed January 2nd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Focus Point Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Focus Point Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Focus Point Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Focus Point Holdings Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 171%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 31%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line On Focus Point Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Focus Point Holdings Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 1,190% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Focus Point Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

