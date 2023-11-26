Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gas Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = RM531m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Gas Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gas Malaysia Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gas Malaysia Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Gas Malaysia Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 95% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, Gas Malaysia Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 51% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Gas Malaysia Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Gas Malaysia Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 51% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Gas Malaysia Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

