Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) Recent Growth In Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Hibbett, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$147m ÷ (US$977m - US$343m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, Hibbett has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hibbett compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hibbett.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hibbett Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Hibbett are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 76%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Hibbett's ROCE

To sum it up, Hibbett has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 140% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Hibbett does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

