Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Hydratec Industries' (AMS:HYDRA) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Hydratec Industries (AMS:HYDRA) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hydratec Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €22m ÷ (€240m - €133m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Hydratec Industries has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 9.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hydratec Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hydratec Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hydratec Industries Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Hydratec Industries are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 20%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 47%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Hydratec Industries has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 55%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Hydratec Industries has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 62% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Hydratec Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hydratec Industries that you might be interested in.

