Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Installed Building Products' (NYSE:IBP) Recent Growth In Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Installed Building Products' (NYSE:IBP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Installed Building Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$353m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Installed Building Products has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Installed Building Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Installed Building Products here for free.

So How Is Installed Building Products' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Installed Building Products. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 123% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Installed Building Products has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 232% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products that we think you should be aware of.

