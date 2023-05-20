Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of M/I Homes' (NYSE:MHO) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at M/I Homes' (NYSE:MHO) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on M/I Homes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$661m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$454m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, M/I Homes has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 17% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for M/I Homes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From M/I Homes' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at M/I Homes are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 103% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at M/I Homes thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On M/I Homes' ROCE

To sum it up, M/I Homes has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for M/I Homes (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

