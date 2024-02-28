Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Phoenix Mecano's (VTX:PMN) Recent Growth In Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Phoenix Mecano's (VTX:PMN) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Phoenix Mecano, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €75m ÷ (€576m - €207m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Phoenix Mecano has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Electrical industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Phoenix Mecano compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Phoenix Mecano .

What Can We Tell From Phoenix Mecano's ROCE Trend?

Phoenix Mecano has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 51% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 36% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Phoenix Mecano has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Phoenix Mecano does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

