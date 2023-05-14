Shareholders in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) have lost 72%, as stock drops 10% this past week

It is doubtless a positive to see that the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) share price has gained some 44% in the last three months. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 72% lower after that period. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

Since EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has shed US$23m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue at 36% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price has averaged a fall of 11% each year, in the same time period. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.6% in the last year, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shareholders lost 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

