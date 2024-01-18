Shareholders have faith in loss-making Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) as stock climbs 5.0% in past week, taking five-year gain to 516%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) share price. It's 516% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 49% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last half decade Avadel Pharmaceuticals' revenue has actually been trending down at about 69% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 44% per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. I think it's fair to say there is probably a fair bit of excitement in the price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Avadel Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 140% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 44%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avadel Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Avadel Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

