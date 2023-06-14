Shareholders have faith in loss-making C3.ai (NYSE:AI) as stock climbs 13% in past week, taking one-year gain to 162%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI). Its share price is already up an impressive 162% in the last twelve months. It's also up 122% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. C3.ai hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because C3.ai made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, C3.ai's revenue grew by 5.6%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 162%. The business will need a lot more growth to justify that increase. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

C3.ai is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

C3.ai shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 162% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 107% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that C3.ai is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

