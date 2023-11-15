Shareholders have faith in loss-making Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) as stock climbs 4.3% in past week, taking five-year gain to 87%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the Five9 share price has climbed 87% in five years, easily topping the market return of 64% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 6.1%.

Since it's been a strong week for Five9 shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Five9 isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Five9 can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's good to see that the stock has 13%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Five9. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Five9 is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Five9 in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Five9 shareholders are up 6.1% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 13% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Five9 .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

