Shareholders have faith in loss-making Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) as stock climbs 9.7% in past week, taking five-year gain to 2.3%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) share price has gained 20% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 14%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the last five years has been tough for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 3.4% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' TSR, at 2.3% is higher than its share price return of -14%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 12%, against a market gain of about 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

