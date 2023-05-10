Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Elixirr International plc's (LON:ELIX) P/E Ratio

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.3x Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Elixirr International has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Elixirr International

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Elixirr International.

Is There Enough Growth For Elixirr International?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Elixirr International's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 350% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 12% per annum during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12% each year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Elixirr International is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Elixirr International currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Elixirr International that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here