Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's (KLSE:HOHUP) P/S Ratio

There wouldn't be many who think Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's (KLSE:HOHUP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad Has Been Performing

Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 42% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 35% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We find it unexpected that Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad trades at a P/S ratio that is comparable to the rest of the industry, despite experiencing declining revenues during the medium-term, while the industry as a whole is expected to grow. When we see revenue heading backwards in the context of growing industry forecasts, it'd make sense to expect a possible share price decline on the horizon, sending the moderate P/S lower. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Ho Hup Construction Company Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable.

