Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over LegalZoom.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LZ) P/S Ratio

When close to half the companies in the Professional Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.2x, you may consider LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 3.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How LegalZoom.com Has Been Performing

Recent times haven't been great for LegalZoom.com as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For LegalZoom.com?

LegalZoom.com's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.7%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 38% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 8.3% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 7.0% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that LegalZoom.com is trading at a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Given LegalZoom.com's future revenue forecasts are in line with the wider industry, the fact that it trades at an elevated P/S is somewhat surprising. When we see revenue growth that just matches the industry, we don't expect elevates P/S figures to remain inflated for the long-term. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

