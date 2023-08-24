Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over q.beyond AG's (ETR:QBY) P/S Ratio

It's not a stretch to say that q.beyond AG's (ETR:QBY) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the IT industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.8x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does q.beyond's Recent Performance Look Like?

There hasn't been much to differentiate q.beyond's and the industry's revenue growth lately. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre revenue performance to persist, which has held the P/S ratio back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is q.beyond's Revenue Growth Trending?

q.beyond's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 36% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 6.7% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that q.beyond's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

When you consider that q.beyond's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with q.beyond, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

