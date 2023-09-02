Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Reneuco Berhad's (KLSE:RENEUCO) P/E Ratio

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Reneuco Berhad (KLSE:RENEUCO) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 21.8x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

It looks like earnings growth has deserted Reneuco Berhad recently, which is not something to boast about. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Reneuco Berhad's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Reneuco Berhad would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Whilst it's an improvement, it wasn't enough to get the company out of the hole it was in, with earnings down 63% overall from three years ago. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 14% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we find it concerning that Reneuco Berhad is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Reneuco Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Reneuco Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

