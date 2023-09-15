Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Spok Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPOK) P/S Ratio

When close to half the companies in the Wireless Telecom industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.8x, you may consider Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Spok Holdings Performed Recently?

Spok Holdings could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Spok Holdings?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Spok Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. This isn't what shareholders were looking for as it means they've been left with a 10% decline in revenue over the last three years in total. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the sole analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 0.3% over the next year. With the industry predicted to deliver 2.2% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Spok Holdings' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Given Spok Holdings' future revenue forecasts are in line with the wider industry, the fact that it trades at an elevated P/S is somewhat surprising. When we see revenue growth that just matches the industry, we don't expect elevates P/S figures to remain inflated for the long-term. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Having said that, be aware Spok Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

