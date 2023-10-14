Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Yamada Green Resources Limited's (SGX:BJV) P/E Ratio

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.4x Yamada Green Resources Limited (SGX:BJV) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 12x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Yamada Green Resources has been doing very well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Yamada Green Resources?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Yamada Green Resources' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 115% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 18% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 8.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we find it concerning that Yamada Green Resources is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the recent poor growth rate and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Yamada Green Resources' P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Yamada Green Resources currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

