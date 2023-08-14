Shareholders in Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) have lost 54%, as stock drops 9.8% this past week

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 54% decline in the share price in that time. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 9.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for Fortuna Silver Mines

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Fortuna Silver Mines saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Fortuna Silver Mines' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Fortuna Silver Mines shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Fortuna Silver Mines by clicking this link.

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.