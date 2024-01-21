Shareholders in Genesco (NYSE:GCO) are in the red if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 44%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 41% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 20% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Genesco made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, Genesco grew its revenue at 4.1% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Given the weak growth, the share price fall of 8% isn't particularly surprising. The key question is whether the company can make it to profitability, and beyond, without trouble. It could be worth putting it on your watchlist and revisiting when it makes its maiden profit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Genesco stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, Genesco shareholders lost 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genesco better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genesco (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

