Shareholders in Genus (LON:GNS) are in the red if they invested three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Genus plc (LON:GNS) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 48% in three years, versus a market return of about 18%. And over the last year the share price fell 27%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. On the other hand, we note it's up 9.8% in about a month. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 4.1% in the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Genus saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 2.3% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 20% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

LSE:GNS Earnings Per Share Growth December 31st 2023

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Genus' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Genus had a tough year, with a total loss of 26% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 4.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Genus better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genus that you should be aware of.

