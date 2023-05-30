Shareholders in Global Fashion Group (ETR:GFG) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Global Fashion Group S.A. (ETR:GFG) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 75% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down74% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 51% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Global Fashion Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Global Fashion Group saw its revenue grow by 6.4%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Even so you could argue that it's surprising that the share price has tanked 75%. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. If and only if this company is still likely to succeed, just a little slower, this could be a good opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Global Fashion Group shareholders are down 75% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 4.8%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 20% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Global Fashion Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

