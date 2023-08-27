Shareholders in Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 83% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 29% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 22% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Green Dot's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 29% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Green Dot shareholders are down 29% for the year, but the market itself is up 7.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 13% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Green Dot scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

