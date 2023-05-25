Shareholders in Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) are in the red if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG), since the last five years saw the share price fall 57%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 44% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.9% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 15% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 11.08 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -48%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad shareholders are down 41% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

