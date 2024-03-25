Shareholders in Heidelberg Pharma (ETR:HPHA) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Heidelberg Pharma AG (ETR:HPHA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 58% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 33%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Heidelberg Pharma saw its revenue grow by 32% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Heidelberg Pharma stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Heidelberg Pharma shareholders are down 33% for the year, but the market itself is up 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Heidelberg Pharma has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Heidelberg Pharma may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.