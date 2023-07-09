Shareholders in High Tide (CVE:HITI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by High Tide Inc. (CVE:HITI) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 46%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 5.8%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 25% in the last three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because High Tide made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year High Tide saw its revenue grow by 72%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 46% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling High Tide stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for High Tide shares, which cost holders 46%, while the market was up about 5.8%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 8% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand High Tide better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for High Tide that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

