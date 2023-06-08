Shareholders in Highlight Event and Entertainment (VTX:HLEE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Highlight Event and Entertainment AG (VTX:HLEE) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 61% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 46% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Highlight Event and Entertainment made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Highlight Event and Entertainment grew revenue at 4.9% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 17% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Highlight Event and Entertainment shareholders are down 46% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Highlight Event and Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

