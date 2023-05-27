Shareholders in HITIQ (ASX:HIQ) have lost 32%, as stock drops 15% this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 52%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 2.8%. HITIQ may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

Since HITIQ has shed AU$1.2m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that HITIQ didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

HITIQ grew its revenue by 94% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 52% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on HITIQ's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between HITIQ's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. HITIQ hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -32% exceeds its share price return of -52%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.8% in the last year, HITIQ shareholders might be miffed that they lost 32%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 15%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HITIQ better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for HITIQ (4 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

