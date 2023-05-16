Shareholders in Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) have lost 89%, as stock drops 12% this past week

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 59% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last three years. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 12% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Because Inseego made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Inseego's revenue dropped 2.8% per year. That is not a good result. The share price fall of 24% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.8% in the last year, Inseego shareholders lost 55%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Inseego you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

