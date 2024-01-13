Shareholders in IQE (LON:IQE) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the IQE plc (LON:IQE) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 75% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

IQE isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, IQE's revenue dropped 5.0% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. Having said that the 20% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Don't let a share price decline ruin your calm. You make better decisions when you're calm.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AIM:IQE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2024

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for IQE in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that IQE shareholders are down 67% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for IQE you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

