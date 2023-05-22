Shareholders in Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) share price has gained 19% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Iris Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Iris Energy grew its revenue by 60% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 31% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Iris Energy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Iris Energy shareholders are down 31% for the year, the market itself is up 6.9%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 19% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Iris Energy has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

