Shareholders in Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (Catalist:5HV) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Limited (Catalist:5HV) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 58% over a half decade. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 39% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 16% compound annual share price fall. So investors might expect EPS to bounce back -- or they may have previously foreseen the EPS decline.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering, it has a TSR of -37% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.6% in the twelve months, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering shareholders did even worse, losing 19% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

