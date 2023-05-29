Shareholders in LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) have lost 54%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) share price is a whole 54% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 35% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.1% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since LivaNova has shed US$92m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because LivaNova made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade LivaNova reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 1.5% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 9% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for LivaNova in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

LivaNova shareholders are down 35% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

