Shareholders in LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) have lost 34%, as stock drops 3.1% this past week

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) shareholders, since the share price is down 34% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 17%.

After losing 3.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

We don't think that LivaNova's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over three years, LivaNova grew revenue at 5.2% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Indeed, the stock dropped 10% over the last three years. If revenue growth accelerates, we might see the share price bounce. But ultimately the key will be whether the company can become profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that LivaNova has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

LivaNova shareholders are up 10% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 4% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LivaNova better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that LivaNova is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

