Shareholders in LPKF Laser & Electronics (ETR:LPK) are in the red if they invested three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (ETR:LPK) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 54% share price collapse, in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

LPKF Laser & Electronics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, LPKF Laser & Electronics grew revenue at 3.3% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 15% during the period. It can be well worth keeping an eye on growth stocks that disappoint the market, because sometimes they re-accelerate. Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.0% in the last year, LPKF Laser & Electronics shareholders lost 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

